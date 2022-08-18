WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 18, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 509 AM EDT Thu Aug 18 2022 ...AREAS OF DENSE FOG THIS MORNING... Areas of fog across the western Southern Tier will be locally dense early this morning. The fog will be the most dense in valley locations. Visibility will be reduced to a quarter mile or less in spots. If driving in these areas, be prepared for rapidly changing visibilities and leave extra time to reach your destination. The fog is expected to dissipate by mid morning. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather