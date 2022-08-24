WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 24, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1015 PM EDT Wed Aug 24 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Wyoming

and northeastern Erie Counties through 1100 PM EDT...

At 1014 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Williamsville, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Buffalo, Cheektowaga, West Seneca, Kenmore, Depew, Amherst,

Tonawanda, Lancaster, East Aurora, Williamsville, Elma, Marilla,

Bennington, Alden, Wales Center, Elma Center, Billington Heights,

Cowlesville and South Wales.

This includes Interstate 90 between exits 49 and 53.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4304 7877 4290 7846 4287 7846 4287 7838

4285 7834 4266 7862 4298 7889

TIME...MOT...LOC 0214Z 312DEG 18KT 4297 7878

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

