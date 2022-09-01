WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 1, 2022

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

147 PM EDT Thu Sep 1 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.

* WHERE...Beaches of Oswego county.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions.

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather