SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

609 AM EDT Mon Sep 26 2022

Heavy Lake Effect Rain Expected During the Morning Commute

Areas of heavy lake effect rain will impact the morning commute at

times across portions of far Western NY. Rain will reach the

Buffalo Metro area between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Rainfall rates

of a half inch per hour will be possible at times. Heavy rainfall

will cause reduced visibility, and areas of ponding water on local

roadways. Localized flooding in low lying and poor drainage areas

will be possible.

If traveling this morning, please allow extra time to reach your

destination. This includes I90 in Erie and ChautauQua counties.

