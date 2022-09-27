WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 28, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

429 AM EDT Tue Sep 27 2022

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...A portion of western New York, including the following

counties, Chautauqua, Northern Erie and Southern Erie.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Periods of heavy lake effect rain through tonight may result

in flooding. Additional rainfall amounts of around one inch

with locally higher amounts are possible where lake effect

rain is most persistent. The heaviest rainfall is expected to

be focused along and near the Lake Erie shore.

http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following

counties, Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego.

- Periods of heavy lake effect rain and possible thunderstorms

through tonight may result in flooding. Rainfall amounts of 2

to 4 inches with locally higher amounts are possible where

lake effect rain is most persistent. The heaviest rain is

expected to be focused from the Lake Ontario shore to the

western slopes of the Tug Hill Plateau.

