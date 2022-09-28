WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 28, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

355 AM EDT Wed Sep 28 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Watch is cancelled for portions of central New York and

western New York, including the following areas, in central New

York, Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego. In western New York, Chautauqua

and Southern Erie.

Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to

heed remaining road closures.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather