WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 6, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 158 AM EST Sun Nov 6 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN MONROE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 200 AM EST... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds to 40 mph are still possible across Monroe county through 3 AM EST. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather