WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 13, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1235 PM EST Sat Nov 12 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 PM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3

to 6 inches in the most persistent lake snows. The greatest

accumulations will occur across the higher terrain.

* WHERE...Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 6 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If

traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and

visibilities.

