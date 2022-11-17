WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, November 17, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 418 AM EST Thu Nov 17 2022 ...A LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND WILL AFFECT PARTS OF JEFFERSON...OSWEGO... AND LEWIS COUNTIES... HAZARDS...A lake effect snow band which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. This lake effect snow band is producing extremely heavy snow at the rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 417 AM EST, a lake effect snow band was near Pulaski, or 10 miles south of Sandy Island Beach State Park moving northeast at 5 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... Oswego, Sandy Island Beach State Park, Pulaski, Redfield, Selkirk Shores State Park, Highmarket, Mexico Point State Park, Nine Mile Point, Whetstone Gulf State Park, Southwick Beach State Park, Hastings, Scriba, Richland, Palermo, New Haven, Minetto, Mexico, Williamstown, Greig and Orwell. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 33 and 40. SAFETY INFO... The snow will accumulate so rapidly that it will be difficult for the road crews to keep the roads clear. LAT...LON 4342 7553 4348 7581 4333 7589 4331 7586 4327 7587 4342 7662 4345 7665 4356 7645 4357 7628 4369 7626 4380 7629 4372 7528 TIME...MOT...LOC 0917Z 219DEG 6KT 4349 7613 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather