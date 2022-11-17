WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, November 17, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 529 AM EST Thu Nov 17 2022 ...A LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND WILL AFFECT PARTS OF CHAUTAUQUA AND CATTARAUGUS COUNTIES... HAZARDS...A lake effect snow band which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. This lake effect snow band is producing extremely heavy snow at the rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 527 AM EST, a lake effect snow band was across much of Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. The band will remain nearly stationary through 730 a.m. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... Jamestown, Salamanca, Allegany State Park, Westfield, Lakewood, Falconer, Ashford, Mayville, Clymer, Long Point State Park, Jamestown West, Frewsburg, Chautauqua Institution, Findley Lake, Chautauqua, Busti, Portland, Ripley, Stockton and Great Valley. This includes the following highways... Interstate 90 between exits 60 and 61. Interstate 86 between exits 4 and 23. SAFETY INFO... Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. LAT...LON 4227 7976 4228 7973 4231 7977 4239 7952 4238 7857 4200 7851 4200 7976 TIME...MOT...LOC 1027Z 237DEG 2KT 4212 7952 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather