LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

219 PM EST Thu Nov 17 2022

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST

THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of

2 to 8 inches in the most persistent lake snows. The highest

amounts will be along the shoreline of Chautauqua county,

including Dunkirk and Silver Creek.

* WHERE...Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute. The heavy snow

could also bring down some tree limbs and cause scattered power

outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be

prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.

Submit snow reports through our website or social media.

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST

FRIDAY...

3 to 5 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting

as high as 35 mph will produce patchy blowing snow.

* WHERE...Oswego county.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. The

heavy snow could also bring down some tree limbs and cause

scattered power outages.

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST

SATURDAY...

1 to 3 feet in the most persistent lake snows. The best chance

for the highest totals include Hamburg and Orchard Park in

southern Erie county. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will

produce patchy blowing snow.

* WHERE...Southern Erie county.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening

commutes. The heavy snow could also bring down some tree limbs

and cause scattered power outages.

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST

1 to 2 feet in the most persistent lake snows west of Attica.

* WHERE...Wyoming county.

conditions could impact the Friday morning or evening commute.

The heavy snow could also bring down some tree limbs and cause

3 to 5 inches through this evening over far southwest Lewis

county across the Tug Hill. Expect the bands to then shift to

far northern Lewis county tonight into Friday night. Expected

snow accumulations over far northern Lewis county late tonight

through Friday night will range from 12 to 20 inches. Winds

gusting as high as 35 mph with produce patchy blowing snow.

* WHERE...Lewis county.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday.

hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute tonight

and the morning and evening commute on Friday. The heavy snow

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS

EVENING TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations

of 2 to 4 feet in the most persistent lake snows. The greatest

risk of the highest totals will be from South Buffalo to

Lancaster. The heaviest snow is expected late this evening

through Friday night when snowfall rates could exceed 3 inches

per hour. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will produce patchy

blowing snow.

* WHERE...Northern Erie and Genesee counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Sunday.

hazardous conditions will impact the Friday morning and

evening commutes. The heavy snow could also bring down some

tree limbs and cause scattered power outages.

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO

1 PM EST SUNDAY...

of 2 to 3 feet in the most persistent lake snows. The most snow

will occur across the northern half of the county from the

Watertown area and Fort Drum to Theresa and Philadelphia. The

heaviest snow is expected late tonight through Friday night when

snowfall rates could exceed 3 inches per hour. Winds gusting as

high as 35 mph will produce patchy blowing snow.

* WHERE...Jefferson county.

* WHEN...From 1 AM Friday to 1 PM EST Sunday.

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO

7 AM EST SUNDAY...

of 8 to 16 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds

gusting as high as 35 mph will produce patchy blowing snow.

* WHERE...Niagara county.

* WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 7 AM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The heavy

snow could also bring down some tree limbs and cause scattered

power outages.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches.

Most of the snow will occur south and west of Medina. Winds

* WHERE...Orleans county.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited

visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving.

