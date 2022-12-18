WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 18, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

736 AM EST Sun Dec 18 2022

...A LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND WILL AFFECT PARTS OF JEFFERSON...OSWEGO...

AND LEWIS COUNTIES...

HAZARDS...A lake effect snow band which can rapidly reduce visibility

to less than a quarter of a mile. This lake effect snow band is

producing extremely heavy snow at the rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 735 AM EST, a lake effect snow band was

located from Belleville and Adams to Watertown, Fort Drum and

Natural Bridge. The band of heavier snow was drifting east.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...

Watertown, Sandy Island Beach State Park, Fort Drum, Stony Point,

Carthage, West Carthage, Adams, Dexter, Glen Park, Herrings, Adams

Center, Henderson Harbor, Barnes Corners, Southwick Beach State Park,

Denmark, Sackets Harbor, Henderson, Black River, Smithville and

Philadelphia.

This includes Interstate 81 between exits 37 and 48.

SAFETY INFO...

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time to reach your destination.

