WINTER STORM WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

259 PM EST Wed Dec 21 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING

THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...A rapid switch from rain to snow with sharply falling

temperatures into the teens and single digits will result in a

flash freeze on Friday. From Friday afternoon through most of

the weekend, very strong winds, heavy lake effect snow and

significant blowing and drifting snow will be possible. Winds

could gust as high as 65 mph Friday into Friday night.

Localized blizzard conditions are possible.

* WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua,

and Cattaraugus counties.

* WHEN...From Friday morning through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel for the holiday weekend, including Friday,

could be very difficult to impossible at times. Areas of

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility with

whiteouts and localized blizzard conditions possible. The most

persistent and worst conditions will be where lake effect snow

is most widespread, which is still uncertain at this time.

Winds this strong could cause tree damage and power outages.

Cold wind chills as low as 10 to 20 below zero this weekend

could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30

minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Begin needed preparations at home or with your vehicle. Travel

may become difficult, so plan accordingly.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

significant blowing and drifting snow will be possible. The

worst conditions will be over western portions of Monroe county.

Winds could gust as high as 60 mph Friday into Friday night.

* WHERE...Monroe county.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

temperatures into the teens will result in a flash freeze

Friday afternoon. From Friday night through most of the

weekend, strong winds, heavy lake effect snow and significant

blowing and drifting snow will be possible. Winds could gust

as high as 65 mph Friday. Localized blizzard conditions will

be possible with gusts to 50 mph Friday night and Saturday.

* WHERE...Jefferson and Lewis counties.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel for the holiday weekend could be very

difficult to impossible at times, especially for northern

parts of both counties. Areas of blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility with whiteouts and localized

blizzard conditions possible. The most persistent and worst

conditions will be where lake effect snow is most widespread,

which is still uncertain at this time. Winds this strong could

cause tree damage and power outages.

