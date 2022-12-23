WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 25, 2022

BLIZZARD WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

956 AM EST Fri Dec 23 2022

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of

2 to 3 feet with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting

as high as 65 to 75 mph today and tonight. Blizzard conditions

will last into Saturday night. Wind chills as cold as 10 to 20

below zero.

* WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Erie, and Genesee counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be extremely difficult to impossible at

times. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce

visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree

damage and numerous power outages. The bitter wind chills as

low as 10 to 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed

skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Strong winds will cause significant blowing and drifting snow,

frequently reducing visibilities to zero. Travel is strongly

discouraged.

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY...

1 to 2 feet in the most persistent snows. Winds gusting as high

as 70 mph today and tonight. Blizzard conditions will last into

Saturday night. Wind chills as cold as 10 to 20 below zero.

* WHERE...Chautauqua county. Greatest snowfall amounts and

strongest winds will be across far northern and western parts

of the county, including the New York State Thruway.

* IMPACTS...Travel for the holiday weekend will be extremely

difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow will

significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause

extensive tree damage and numerous power outages. Dangerously

cold wind chills as low as 24 below zero can cause frostbite

on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 PM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations

of 2 to 4 feet. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph tonight. A

rapid switch from rain to snow with sharply falling

temperatures into the teens and single digits will result in a

flash freeze this afternoon. Blizzard conditions will develop

late this afternoon lasting into Sunday morning. Wind chills

as low as 10 below zero.

* WHERE...Jefferson county.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be extremely difficult to impossible.

Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Strong winds could cause tree damage and numerous power

outages. The bitter wind chills as low as 10 below zero could

cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow and strong winds expected. Total snow

accumulations of 1 to 2 feet in most persistent snows. Winds

gusting as high as 60 mph. Through most of the weekend, very

strong winds, lake effect snow, and blowing snow will produce

localized blizzard conditions. Wind chills as cold as 24 below

zero tonight.

* WHERE...Wyoming and Cattaraugus counties. Greatest snowfall

amounts will be across far northern and western Cattaraugus

county, and northwestern Wyoming county.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Monday.

Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel

conditions.

Submit snow reports through our website or social media.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY...

accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60

mph. Through most of the weekend, very strong winds, lake

effect snow, and blowing snow will produce localized blizzard

conditions. Wind chills of 10 to 20 below zero.

* WHERE...Monroe county. Greatest snow accumulation across

western portions of the county.

difficult to impossible at times. Areas of blowing snow will

significantly reduce visibility with whiteouts and localized

blizzard conditions possible. Winds this strong could cause

tree damage and numerous power outages. Dangerously cold wind

chills as low as 10 to 20 below zero this weekend can cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST MONDAY...

accumulations of 2 to 3 feet. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph

tonight. A rapid switch from rain to snow with sharply falling

flash freeze this afternoon. From this evening through most of

the weekend, very strong winds, heavy lake effect snow and

significant blowing and drifting snow will be possible.

Localized blizzard conditions are possible.

* WHERE...Lewis county. Greatest snow accumulations over the

northern and western portion of the county.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 AM EST Monday.

outages.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and strong winds expected. Total snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50

mph will result in areas of blowing snow. A rapid switch from

rain to snow with sharply falling temperatures into the teens

will result in a flash freeze today. Wind chills as low as 10

to 20 below zero.

* WHERE...Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Oswego, Livingston, and

Ontario counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches resulting in some power outages.

Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 10 to 20 below zero can

Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited

visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving.

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and strong winds expected. Total snow accumulations

of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will result in

areas of blowing snow. Wind chills as cold as 24 below zero

tonight.

* WHERE...Allegany county.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on very difficult travel conditions. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches resulting in some power

outages. Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero

can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

