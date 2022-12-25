WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 25, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

157 AM EST Sun Dec 25 2022

...A LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND WILL AFFECT PARTS OF CHAUTAUQUA...

CATTARAUGUS...ERIE...WYOMING...AND GENESEE COUNTIES...

HAZARDS...A 10 mile wide lake effect snow band accompanied by winds

of up to 35 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a

quarter of a mile. This lake effect snow band is producing snow at

the rate of 2 inches per hour.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 151 AM EST, a lake effect snow band

extended northeast from Fredonia to Orchard Park to Batavia. This

band will continue to move very slowly southward by 4 AM.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...

Buffalo, Cheektowaga, West Seneca, Lackawanna, Batavia, Depew,

Dunkirk, Fredonia, Lancaster, Hamburg, East Aurora, Darien Lakes

State Park, Evans, Elma, Boston, Eden, Marilla, Le Roy, Pembroke and

Bennington.

This includes Interstate 90 between exits 48 and 48A, and between

exits 52A and 60.

SAFETY INFO...

Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this lake effect

snow band. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads

may lead to accidents. Observe all existing travel bans.

LAT...LON 4259 7919 4272 7909 4280 7892 4283 7893

4313 7811 4313 7805 4286 7796 4232 7944

4235 7969

TIME...MOT...LOC 0651Z 242DEG 26KT 4288 7862

