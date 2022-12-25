WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 25, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

803 AM EST Sun Dec 25 2022

...A HEAVY LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND WILL CONTINUE TO AFFECT PARTS OF

CHAUTAUQUA...SOUTHERN ERIE...AND WYOMING COUNTIES THIS MORNING...

HAZARDS...A 10 mile wide lake effect snow band accompanied by winds

of up to 35 MPH is creating frequent visibility to less than a

quarter of a mile. This lake effect snow band is producing extremely

heavy snow at the rate of up to 3 inches per hour.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 801 AM EST, a lake effect snow band was

centered from Dunkirk to Warsaw. This band will remain nearly

stationary through 10 AM.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...

Dunkirk, Fredonia, Boston, Eden, Springville, Colden, Gowanda, Silver

Creek, Angola, Arcade, North Collins, Chaffee, Lake Erie State Park,

East Concord, Wales Center, Evangola State Park, SUNY Fredonia,

Varysburg, North Boston and Concord.

This includes Interstate 90 between exits 58 and 59.

SAFETY INFO...

Use extra caution if you must travel into or through

this lake effect snow band. Rapid changes in visibility and

potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Observe all existing

travel bans.

LAT...LON 4240 7958 4253 7939 4287 7818 4252 7819

4252 7846 4254 7847 4244 7888 4254 7904

4254 7906 4241 7906 4234 7960

TIME...MOT...LOC 1256Z 092DEG 81KT 4250 7963

