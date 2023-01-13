WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 13, 2023

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

625 PM EST Fri Jan 13 2023

...PATCHY FREEZING DRIZZLE POSSIBLE THROUGH THIS EVENING...

Light snow may mix with freezing drizzle at times this evening.

This may produce locally slick travel conditions, especially on

untreated surfaces.

Motorists and pedestrians should remain alert for the possibility

of icy surfaces.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather