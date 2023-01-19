WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 21, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

934 PM EST Thu Jan 19 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO

1 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches

with highest amounts on the Chautauqua Ridge.

* WHERE...Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Southern Erie

counties.

* WHEN...From 1 AM Friday to 1 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited

visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving.

Submit snow reports through our website or social media.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Mixed precipitation has mostly ended, but some roads may still be

slick in spots.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Freezing drizzle. Additional ice accumulations of a few

hundredths of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Jefferson and Lewis counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will result in slippery

roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while

driving.

Submit snow and ice reports through our website or social media.

