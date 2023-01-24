WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 24, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

834 AM EST Tue Jan 24 2023

...Light snow and freezing drizzle this morning...

Patchy light snow and freezing drizzle will continue over western

New York and toward the Finger Lakes this morning. Precipitation

will be light with only a coating of snow, but where the freezing

drizzle occurs, untreated roads may be slippery. Use caution if

traveling. With temperatures at or below freezing, even if the road

looks just wet it could be icy.

