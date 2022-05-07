NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 8, 2022

FROST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Burlington VT

301 PM EDT Sat May 7 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE...In Vermont, Grand Isle, Western Franklin, Western

Chittenden and Western Addison Counties. In New York, Eastern

Clinton and Eastern Essex Counties.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left

uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

