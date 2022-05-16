NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 16, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 227 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BURLINGTON VT 522 PM EDT MON MAY 16 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 227 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NEW YORK THIS CANCELS 4 COUNTIES IN NORTHERN NEW YORK CLINTON ESSEX FRANKLIN ST. LAWRENCE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BEEKMANTOWN, BLOOMINGDALE, CANTON, CHASM FALLS, CONSTABLE, CROWN POINT CENTER, DUANE CENTER, GOUVERNEUR, LOON LAKE, MALONE, MASSENA, MINERVA, NEWCOMB, OGDENSBURG, PARADOX, PARISHVILLE, PAUL SMITHS, PLATTSBURGH, POTSDAM, RAY BROOK, SCHROON LAKE, SOUTH COLTON, AND TICONDEROGA. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Hudson, eastern Passaic, northwestern Union, Bergen, Essex, Bronx, Rockland and New York (Manhattan) Counties through 615 PM EDT... At 522 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Morristown, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Paterson, Passaic, Wayne, Mott Haven, Bloomfield, East Tremont, Hackensack, Orange, Bergenfield, Paramus, Ridgewood, Summit, Lyndhurst, Millburn and Rutherford. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for northeastern New Jersey...and southeastern New York. LAT...LON 4068 7445 4072 7439 4075 7436 4076 7436 4076 7438 4079 7437 4082 7433 4086 7432 4087 7434 4090 7433 4089 7428 4090 7427 4093 7429 4098 7428 4113 7398 4098 7390 4092 7392 4090 7386 4084 7382 4067 7446 TIME...MOT...LOC 2122Z 243DEG 41KT 4076 7447 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALBANY COLUMBIA DUTCHESS GREENE RENSSELAER SARATOGA SCHENECTADY ULSTER WARREN WASHINGTON _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather