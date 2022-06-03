NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 3, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Burlington VT

551 PM EDT Fri Jun 3 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Essex,

southwestern Addison and northwestern Rutland Counties through 615 PM

EDT...

At 550 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Rogers Rock Campground, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Middlebury, Moriah, Crown Point, Cornwall, Salisbury, Orwell,

Whiting, Port Henry, Shoreham, D A R State Park, Crown Point Center,

Bridport, Leicester, Addison, Sudbury, Benson Bay, Black Point,

Plumies Point, Gilligans Bay and Giards Bay.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4377 7335 4379 7336 4381 7338 4379 7362

4381 7367 4410 7351 4391 7304 4375 7336

TIME...MOT...LOC 2150Z 213DEG 7KT 4382 7351

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

