NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 16, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Burlington VT 640 PM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Clinton, northeastern Essex, northwestern Addison and southwestern Chittenden Counties through 715 PM EDT... At 639 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Au Sable Forks to near Keene to near Keene Valley. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... South Burlington, Burlington, Vergennes, Essex, Willsboro, Westport, Wilmington, Elizabethtown, Keene, Winooski, Au Sable Forks, Keeseville, Jay In Essex County, Shelburne, Ferrisburg, Charlotte, Waltham, Keene Valley, Panton and Mt. Philo State Park. This includes Interstate 89 between mile markers 88 and 89, and between mile markers 91 and 92. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near Lake Champlain, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. LAT...LON 4452 7317 4435 7320 4411 7321 4412 7397 4429 7384 4452 7378 TIME...MOT...LOC 2239Z 264DEG 45KT 4446 7372 4430 7377 4419 7385 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____