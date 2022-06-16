NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 16, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Burlington VT

707 PM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central

Franklin and northeastern St. Lawrence Counties through 730 PM EDT...

At 707 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Potsdam, moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Potsdam, Canton, Norwood, Lawrenceville, Brasher Falls, Madrid, North

Stockholm, Brasher Center, West Stockholm, Ironton, West Potsdam,

North Lawrence, Converse, Stockholm Center, Winthrop and Buckton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for northern New

York.

LAT...LON 4478 7452 4463 7487 4460 7516 4471 7521

4487 7481 4491 7467

TIME...MOT...LOC 2307Z 243DEG 42KT 4468 7509

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

