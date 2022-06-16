NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 16, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Burlington VT 724 PM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CLINTON... NORTHERN GRAND ISLE AND NORTHWESTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM EDT... The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather