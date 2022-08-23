NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 23, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WARNING BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Warning National Weather Service Burlington VT 120 PM EDT Tue Aug 23 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern New York and northwest Vermont, including the following counties, in northern New York, Clinton. In northwest Vermont, Grand Isle. * WHEN...Until 430 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 119 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Local officials report water is already on roadways, and additional precipitation is expected. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Chazy, Rouses Point, Champlain, Isle La Motte, Alburgh Village, Alburgh, King Bay, Point Au Fer, Catfish Bay In Clinton County, Catfish Point, Chazy Landing, Scales Point, Trembleau Point, Perry Mills, Windmill Point, Reynolds Point, Kelly Bay and Sciota. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather