NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 23, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Burlington VT

206 PM EDT Tue Aug 23 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Essex

and northwestern Addison Counties through 300 PM EDT...

At 205 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Elizabethtown, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. Heavy rainfall

is also expected.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible. Standing water in poor drainage and low lying

areas will be possible.

Locations impacted include...

Willsboro, Elizabethtown, Lewis, Snake Den Harbor, Brown Point,

Frisbies Point, Barn Rock Bay, Whallonsburg, Hatch Point, Willsboro

Point, Reber, Wadhams, Boquet, Willsboro Bay, Indian Bay, Barn Rock

and Deerhead.

This includes Interstate 87 between mile markers 114 and 135.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4417 7369 4431 7374 4443 7364 4447 7337

4421 7336

TIME...MOT...LOC 1805Z 256DEG 7KT 4427 7360

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather