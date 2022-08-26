NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 26, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Burlington VT

638 PM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Essex,

southwestern Addison and northwestern Rutland Counties through 700 PM

EDT...

At 637 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Rogers Rock Campground, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

West Castleton, Sudbury, Hubbardton, Orwell, Benson, Brandon,

Castleton, Shoreham, Whiting, Pittsford, Fair Haven, West Haven,

Chipman Point, Benson Bay, Bomoseen State Park, Coates Point, Black

Point, Beadles Cove, Half Moon State Park and Larrabees Point.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near Lake Champlain, get out of the water and move indoors

or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles

from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close

enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

LAT...LON 4369 7340 4373 7337 4374 7337 4377 7335

4379 7336 4380 7338 4381 7338 4380 7350

4390 7345 4381 7305 4363 7314

TIME...MOT...LOC 2237Z 291DEG 26KT 4379 7339

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central

Washington County through 730 PM EDT...

At 639 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Orwell, or 14 miles north of Whitehall, moving southeast at 40 mph.

Putnam, Wright, Putnam Station and Glenburnie.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4380 7338 4377 7335 4374 7337 4373 7337

4369 7340 4367 7341 4370 7348 4374 7346

4377 7346 4377 7347 4380 7344 4381 7338

TIME...MOT...LOC 2239Z 292DEG 33KT 4378 7338

