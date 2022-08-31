NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 31, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northwestern St. Lawrence County in northern New York...

* Until 415 PM EDT.

* At 321 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Edwardsville,

moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind

damage to trees and powerlines.

* Locations impacted include...

Canton, Ogdensburg, Lisbon, De Kalb, Rensselaer Falls, Heuvelton,

Morley, Edwardsville, Hammond, Hermon, Morristown, Waddington,

Madrid, De Peyster, Chippewa Bay, South Hammond, Pyrites, North

Hammond, Jacques Cartier State Park and North Russell.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a

North central Jefferson County in central New York...

* Until 400 PM EDT.

* At 321 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest

of Wellesley Island State Park, or 29 miles northwest of Fort Drum,

moving east at 50 mph.

IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage

to trees and power lines.

Kring Point State Park, Wellesley Island State Park, Redwood and

Alexandria Bay.

This includes Interstate 81 between exits 51 and 52.

Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground

lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from

windows.

