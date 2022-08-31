NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 31, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Burlington VT

354 PM EDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT

FOR CENTRAL ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY...

At 353 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near De Kalb

Junction, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind

damage to trees and powerlines.

Locations impacted include...

Canton, De Kalb, Rensselaer Falls, Morley, Hammond, Hermon, Madrid,

De Peyster, South Hammond, Pyrites, North Russell, De Kalb Junction,

West Pierrepont, East De Kalb and North Gouverneur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather