NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, October 13, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Burlington VT 135 PM EDT Thu Oct 13 2022 ...A line of strong showers will impact portions of northwestern Franklin and St. Lawrence Counties through 230 PM EDT... At 134 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong showers over Redwood, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Isolated power outages will be possible. Locations impacted include... Potsdam, Massena, Gouverneur, Ogdensburg, Canton, Norfolk, Lisbon, Louisville, Moira, De Kalb, Bangor, Fowler, Parishville, Fort Covington, Colton, Bombay, Morley, Massena International Airport - Richards Field, Helena and Burke. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4445 7575 4451 7575 4477 7541 4488 7522 4489 7517 4487 7516 4493 7508 4493 7501 4497 7496 4495 7495 4499 7487 4500 7489 4499 7405 4485 7424 4472 7460 4447 7506 4415 7531 4440 7582 TIME...MOT...LOC 1734Z 239DEG 29KT 4429 7584 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Berkshires in western Massachusetts, the Mohawk Valley, Greater Capital Region, northern Catskills, Schoharie Valley, Helderbergs, northern Taconics in eastern New York, and the southern Greens of Bennington and western Windham Counties in southern Vermont. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather