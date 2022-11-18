NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 19, 2022

_____

LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Burlington VT

320 PM EST Fri Nov 18 2022

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Additional amounts of 3

to 10 inches for total snow accumulations of 8 to 15 inches

expected, mainly southwest of a South Colton to Conifer line.

* WHERE...Southeastern St. Lawrence County.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall will exceed 2 inches per hour in

the heaviest snow bands. Patchy blowing snow will further reduce

visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Please allow extra time if travel is necessary.

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Additional snowfall

tonight through early Sunday of 4 to 15 inches mainly southwest

of a Colton to Lisbon line for total snow accumulations of 2 to

5 inches north of Route 68, and 6 to 15 inches south with

isolated amounts over 2 feet possible south of Route 58.

* WHERE...Southwestern St. Lawrence County.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Sunday.

hazardous conditions will impact the Friday evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The majority of the heavy snowfall with

rates in excess of 2 inches per hour is expected to occur

through Saturday morning. Patchy blowing snow will further

reduce visibility.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST

* WHAT...Snow expected. Additional snowfall of 1 to 3 inches

possible through 1 AM for total snow accumulations of 2 to 6

inches.

* WHERE...Southern Franklin County.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lake effect snowfall off of Lake Ontario

continues to stream across southern Franklin County. Snowfall

rates could reach 1 inch per hour at times. Heavier

accumulations are possible south of Tupper Lake where 2 inch

per hour rates will be possible at times.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather