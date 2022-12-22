NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 24, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Burlington VT

321 AM EST Thu Dec 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northern New York and Vermont, including the

following counties, in northern New York, Western Clinton and

Western Essex. In Vermont, Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden,

Eastern Rutland, Eastern Windsor, Orange, Washington, Western

Addison, Western Chittenden, Western Rutland and Western Windsor.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Basin average rainfall of 1.5" to 2" and about 1" of liquid

equivalent from snowmelt is likely. The highest rainfall

totals are expected in eastern facing slopes of the

Adirondacks in Essex County, New York and across the southern

Greens in Windsor County, Vermont, which could see locally

higher totals to 2.5". Minor flood stage is expected to be

reached on the Otter Creek at Center Rutland, the Mad River

at Moretown, and the East Branch of the Ausable River which

are of the highest concern at this time.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

