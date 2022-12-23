NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022

HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Burlington VT

353 AM EST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northern New York and central, northeast,

northwest and southern Vermont.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Today.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds are expected to peak early to late

morning today, and then subside in the afternoon. In parts of

the southern Green Mountains of Vermont, and eastern Adirondacks

of New York, these strong winds along with an elevation

dependent 2 to 6 inches of wet snow accumulations could

exacerbate power outages for these locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

* WHERE...Northern St. Lawrence, Northern Franklin and

Southwestern St. Lawrence Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 AM Today to 1 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest gusts are expected Friday

night into Saturday morning.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...In Connecticut, Litchfield County. In Massachusetts,

Berkshire County. In New York, southern Herkimer, Fulton,

Montgomery, southeast Warren, Saratoga, Schenectady, Albany,

Schoharie, Greene, Ulster, and Dutchess Counties. In Vermont,

Windham County.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM EST Friday.

Tree limbs could be blown down and some power outages may

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong southeast winds are expected into

Friday morning, shifting into the west southwest behind a cold

front Friday afternoon.

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* WHERE...In New York, Northern Herkimer, Hamilton, Northern

Warren, Washington, Rensselaer, and Columbia Counties. In

Vermont, Bennington County.

Friday morning, shifting to the west southwest behind a cold

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southeast New York, including the following

county, Rockland.

* WHEN...Until 530 AM EST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is

occurring or is imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 355 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will

cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.5

inches of rain have fallen.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

New City, Monsey, Nanuet, Suffern, Pearl River, Pomona,

Spring Valley, Valley Cottage, Airmont, Chestnut Ridge,

Hillcrest, New Square, Viola, Wesley Hills, New Hempstead,

Montebello, Bardonia and West Nyack.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

