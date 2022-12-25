NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 25, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Burlington VT

810 AM EST Sun Dec 25 2022

...A BAND OF VERY HEAVY SNOW LAKE EFFECT SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF

CENTRAL ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY THROUGH 1000 AM EST...

At 807 AM EST, heavy snow was reported over Fowler, moving east at 20

mph.

HAZARD...A band of very heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 40

MPH is creating frequent visibility to less than a quarter

of a mile. This band of heavy snow is producing snow at the

rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and will blow

around unsecured objects. Very low visibility will pose a

hazard to motorists.

Locations impacted include...

Potsdam, Gouverneur, Canton, De Kalb, Fowler, Colton, Rensselaer

Falls, Morley, Degrasse, Hermon, Carry Falls Reservoir, Richville,

Norwood, Pierrepont, Russell, Fine, Rossie, Pitcairn, Stark and

Edwards.

This includes Route 11 between Antwerp and Potsdam.

Travel may be nearly impossible in this area with blizzard

conditions.

LAT...LON 4477 7504 4435 7455 4431 7455 4416 7532

4435 7573

TIME...MOT...LOC 1307Z 248DEG 16KT 4432 7539

