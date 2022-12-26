NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 27, 2022

LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Burlington VT

243 PM EST Mon Dec 26 2022

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Periods of moderate to heavy lake effect snow. Additional

snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches except locally 6 to 12

inches in the most persistent bands. Highest accumulations are

expected west of Route 68.

* WHERE...Southeastern St. Lawrence and Southwestern St.

Lawrence Counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact commute or holiday travel.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...After a lull during the daylight

hours, a period of steady snow is expected this evening into

Tuesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Please allow extra time if travel is necessary.

