NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Burlington VT

930 AM EST Tue Jan 17 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet

accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to

one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of northern New York and parts of central,

northwest, and southern Vermont.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday

morning commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A light wintry mix will develop during the

afternoon to evening hours today and continue overnight before

tapering to scattered rain and snow showers during the day on

Wednesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Please allow extra time if travel is necessary.

