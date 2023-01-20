NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 20, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Burlington VT

326 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...After a lull, additional light snow is to resume this

morning.

* WHERE...Northern New York and Vermont.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Friday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...After a lull in precipitation, snow showers

are expected to blossom again this morning. Additional snow

accumulations of a half an inch to 4 inches are anticipated,

with locally higher amounts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Please allow extra time if travel is necessary.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Additional snowfall today will range from a coating to less than

an inch in the valley areas with 1 to 3 inches over the high

peaks of the eastern Catskills and the advisory is cancelled.

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. The

higher snow totals will be across the Taconics. Portions of the

Capital Region and Helderbergs may receive and inch or two.

* WHERE...The Schoharie Valley, Helderbergs, Capital Region and

central and northern Taconics of eastern New York.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions will impact the morning commute in the advisory area.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain and snow will persist today. Snow

accumulations will be greatest over the higher terrain, with up

to an inch or two possible this morning impacting the commute.

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations 1 to 4 inches.

Highest totals over the southern Adirondacks and the Lake George

Region.

* WHERE...The central and western Mohawk Valley, the western and

southern Adirondacks, and the Lake George Saratoga Region in

eastern New York.

conditions will impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Periods of snow will continue today.

Heaviest snow with accumulations will be over the southern

Adirondacks and the northern reaches of the Lake George Region.

