WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 7, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service New York NY 808 PM EDT Thu Apr 7 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast New York, including the following county, Orange. * WHEN...Until 1115 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 808 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain approaching the area. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 1.8 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.8 to 1.3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Middletown, Port Jervis, Howells, Cuddebackville, Otisville, Huguenot, Unionville, Deerpark, Westtown and Slate Hill. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather