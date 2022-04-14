WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 14, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service New York NY

555 PM EDT Thu Apr 14 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Suffolk and

northeastern Nassau Counties through 630 PM EDT...

At 555 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Glen Cove, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Commack, Huntington Station, Glen Cove, Syosset, Huntington,

Northport, Oyster Bay, Port Washington, Woodbury, Bayville,

Centerport, Cold Spring Harbor, Brookville, East Northport and

Greenlawn.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 4087 7368 4087 7366 4091 7364 4093 7352

4096 7349 4094 7342 4097 7339 4094 7334

4095 7329 4083 7327 4080 7368

TIME...MOT...LOC 2155Z 269DEG 15KT 4087 7360

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather