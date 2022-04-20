WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 21, 2022

FROST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

1215 PM EDT Wed Apr 20 2022

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

9 AM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as the mid 30s will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast New Jersey, southern Connecticut

and southeast New York.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

