WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 11, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 409 AM EDT Wed May 11 2022 There will be an enhanced potential for brush fire spread today into early this evening as NE winds around 10 to 15 mph with gusts 20 to 25 mph help dry out the low levels. The forecast relative humidity decreases to around 30 percent this afternoon into early evening. For New York residents, the annual statewide burn ban remains in effect until May 14. No burn permits are issued. _____