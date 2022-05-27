WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 27, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

523 PM EDT Fri May 27 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT

FOR HUDSON...EASTERN UNION...SOUTHEASTERN BERGEN...SOUTHEASTERN

ESSEX...QUEENS...RICHMOND...BRONX...KINGS AND NEW YORK (MANHATTAN)

COUNTIES...

At 523 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Jersey City,

moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines.

This severe storm will be near...

Midtown Manhattan around 530 PM EDT.

Ridgefield and Jackson Heights around 535 PM EDT.

Flushing and Mott Haven around 540 PM EDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

