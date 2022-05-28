WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 28, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service New York NY 1214 PM EDT Sat May 28 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast New York, including the following counties, Putnam and Westchester. * WHEN...Until 145 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1214 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Peekskill, Cold Spring, Yorktown Heights, Fahnestock State Park, Jefferson Valley, Putnam Valley and Buchanan. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather