WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 28, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service New York NY 232 PM EDT Sat May 28 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL BERGEN AND ROCKLAND COUNTIES... At 232 PM EDT, gauge reports indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... New City, Ridgewood, Monsey, Nanuet, Ramsey, Nyack, Tappan, Pearl River, Oradell, Norwood, Orangeburg, Spring Valley, Dumont, Wyckoff, New Milford, Westwood, Hillsdale, River Vale, Waldwick and Valley Cottage. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather