WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 9, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service New York NY

620 AM EDT Thu Jun 9 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Connecticut and southeast New York,

including the following counties, in southern Connecticut,

Fairfield. In southeast New York, Putnam and Westchester.

* WHEN...Until 815 AM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 620 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream

flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Stamford, Norwalk, Danbury, New Rochelle, White Plains, Port

Chester, Ossining, New Canaan, Rye, Mount Kisco, Fairfield,

Greenwich, Harrison, Westport, Ridgefield, Darien, Bethel,

Wilton, Scarsdale and Weston.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

