WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 9, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service New York NY 620 AM EDT Thu Jun 9 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Connecticut and southeast New York, including the following counties, in southern Connecticut, Fairfield. In southeast New York, Putnam and Westchester. * WHEN...Until 815 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 620 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Stamford, Norwalk, Danbury, New Rochelle, White Plains, Port Chester, Ossining, New Canaan, Rye, Mount Kisco, Fairfield, Greenwich, Harrison, Westport, Ridgefield, Darien, Bethel, Wilton, Scarsdale and Weston. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather