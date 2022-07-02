WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 2, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

342 PM EDT Sat Jul 2 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT

FOR EAST CENTRAL SUFFOLK COUNTY...

At 341 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Riverhead,

moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind

damage to trees and power lines.

Locations impacted include...

Riverhead, Hampton Bays, Flanders, Aquebogue and Jamesport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Dutchess

and southwestern Columbia Counties through 415 PM EDT...

At 342 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Red Hook, or over Rhinebeck, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Kingston, Saugerties, Rhinebeck, Pine Plains, Red Hook, Ancram,

Millerton, Saugerties South, Bethel, Milan, Smithfield, Tivoli,

Pachin Mills, Ancramdale, Kerleys Corners, Linden Acres, Nevis,

Fraleighs, Shekomeko and Silvernails.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead

to localized poor drainage flooding. Do not drive your vehicle

through flooded roadways.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for

western Massachusetts...and east central New York.

LAT...LON 4208 7398 4208 7351 4205 7350 4205 7349

4204 7349 4187 7351 4187 7396

TIME...MOT...LOC 1942Z 271DEG 23KT 4197 7390

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Central Sullivan County in central New York...

* Until 430 PM EDT.

* At 346 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Swan Lake, or

over Liberty, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Fallsburg, Liberty, Neversink, South Fallsburg, Woodridge,

Phillipsport, White Sulphur Springs, Swan Lake, Harris and Loch

Sheldrake.

