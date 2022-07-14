WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 14, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service New York NY

614 PM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Suffolk

County through 700 PM EDT...

At 613 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Hauppauge, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Islip, Brentwood, Centereach, Medford, Hauppauge, Ronkonkoma, Middle

Island, Coram, Holbrook, Farmingville, Mount Sinai, Yaphank, Central

Islip, Lake Ronkonkoma and Selden.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4080 7330 4098 7297 4097 7297 4088 7289

4086 7290 4082 7288 4072 7320

TIME...MOT...LOC 2213Z 241DEG 18KT 4078 7318

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

_____

