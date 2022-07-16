WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 16, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service New York NY

135 PM EDT Sat Jul 16 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Advisory is cancelled for a portion of southeast New York,

including the following county, Suffolk.

Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no

longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining

road closures.

