WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 18, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service New York NY 249 PM EDT Mon Jul 18 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding caused by heavy rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Connecticut and southeast New York, including the following counties, in southern Connecticut, Fairfield. In southeast New York, Bronx, New York (Manhattan), Queens and Westchester. * WHEN...Until 415 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 248 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Yonkers, Stamford, New Rochelle, Flushing, White Plains, Mott Haven, East Tremont, Port Chester, Rye, Dobbs Ferry, Throgs Neck Bridge, Laguardia Airport, RFK Bridge, Midtown Manhattan, Harlem, Jackson Heights, Forest Hills, Astoria, Greenwich and Riverdale. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.